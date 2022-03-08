1

We live in the US and have worked very hard to set aside 12 months of regular living expenses in an emergency fund. It is primarily to cover us in the event of an unexpected job loss, but it has also come in handy for other unpleasant surprises (car dying, well failure, etc.). We keep the money in a regular savings account at our local bank, linked to our checking account. In an emergency we can transfer into our checking account and have it available same-day. Then, our next financial priority (after paying the bills, but ahead of saving for other projects), is to replenish the fund.

The recent turmoil in Europe has gotten us thinking, though. Should we also have a sizable amount of cash on hand that we keep in our house in the event that there is some type of situation where we aren't able to access our accounts at the bank?

Pros would be (1) immediate access to the money, and (2) we'd have a readily-available source of money that anyone would be likely to accept even if there was a disruption in credit cards or bank accounts.

Cons are (obviously) that if the emergency occurred when we were away from home, we wouldn't be able to use it. Also, if our house were robbed, or burned down, the money would be lost. As far as I know, homeowner's insurance only covers a trivial amount of cash lost.

Finally, if the consensus is that we should keep a bunch of cash on hand, how much makes sense?

  • If the situation arises where you aren't able to access your accounts at the bank then you (and all of us) have much more serious problems than paying bills. Keep only enough cash on hand for daily convenience. If it gives you some piece of mind, open an account at another bank.
    – Bob Baerker
    57 mins ago
I would not allow fear to be a driving motivation.

However, we do keep some cash and it comes in handy. Normally about 1K is found in our safe, and we use it for cash needs and avoiding running to the ATM. Things like parking for sporting events, buying stuff on Facebook market place, etc...

Recently I had some electrical work done on my home for a very good price. They then offered a discount for cash, which I did so. I was also so happy with the work, I tipped the two workers and it really made one guy's day. I just pulled the cash from the safe and replenished it later.

Please pat yourself and your spouse on the back for hitting this milestone. IMHO, it is the hardest financial milestones to hit.

  • Thanks for a thoughtful answer. I'd say that it's less of fear being a driving motivation, and more of the situation in Europe made obvious a possible yet significant flaw in our emergency plans!
    – nuggethead
    1 hour ago

