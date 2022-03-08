0

There are many TV Shows where people present their ideas and Investors are ready to invest if they like the Idea.

So, I was watching one of those TV Shows when I saw that a person came with a unique bicycle invention and presented it to investors. He clearly mentioned that currently he has nothing, not any sale nor any customer. He just made this bicycle which seems to be a great invention and investors in that show really liked it and were ready to invest. So, he asked for around 40K Dollars for 10% Equity.

The thing that confused me was that TV Show showed a Tag on screen where it was showing company valuation of around 400K Dollars.

So, my question is, how that 400K Dollars company valuation was calculated if he had not sold any unit, did not have any customer. He just had this idea on hand. He even did not had any factory or any assets. He was just a boy with a unique idea that's it.

Because as far as I know, any company's valuation is depended on it's sale, customers and assets etc. Or am I wrong? Or is that based on some assumptions?

  • 80K for 10% of the company means 800K for 100% of the company. What value did you see that was "around 1 million"?
    – littleadv
    22 mins ago
  • @littleadv! Sorry my mistake, I have corrected it. Please check now
    – Airy
    13 mins ago
  • @littleadv and actually you answered my question in a way. I got it.
    – Airy
    12 mins ago
1

There are many ways to calculate valuation. Some are random numbers, some are based on business plans and market research, some are based on investors' perceptions of companies' finances and reports, and some are based on supply and demand.

In this case, we don't know how the person came up with their valuation, but they offered 10% of the company for $40K - it means that they value 100% at $400K.

