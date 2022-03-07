0

I bought put options on RSX (VanEck Russia ETF) that shall expire March 18 2022.

  1. How can I sell them now for profit? I don't want the underlying RSX shares. I just want to cash out on my gain!

  2. If RSX is still halted on 3/18/2022, will my puts expire wholly worthless? How can I sell my puts? Will I lose all my options premiums that I paid to buy RSX puts?

Correct me if I am wrong about these facts below.

CBOE halted trading in RSX and its options, after market close on 4 March 2022 for all US equity markets.

VanEck's website wrote that RSX's NAV at closing on March 4 2022 was $0.92 — because most of the underlying stocks were marked down to pennies, before RSX stopped trading. RSX must be still be worth some teensy amount of money — because as of 3/3/2022, RSX had 3% of its holdings in other stocks that were still trading, cash, and POLY.

