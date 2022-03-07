I am looking for apartments to rend in Switzerland and I came across a bank operation that is rather new to me. In order to put down the security deposit, I would have to do the following:

1 - Fill in a form with my personal data alongside my landlords' (form given by my landlord).

2 - The bank opens a new account "in my name" where I would deposit the money.

3 - At the end of the rent contract I would receive this money back.

I've never heard of such operation, usually the apartments I've rented (elsewhere in Europe) I would just deposit the money in a given account. Why is this being made? Could this be a scam somehow?

I should mention I'm young, not Swiss, and moving from abroad into Switzerland, which could make me a potential target for a scam.