I am looking for apartments to rend in Switzerland and I came across a bank operation that is rather new to me. In order to put down the security deposit, I would have to do the following:
1 - Fill in a form with my personal data alongside my landlords' (form given by my landlord).
2 - The bank opens a new account "in my name" where I would deposit the money.
3 - At the end of the rent contract I would receive this money back.
I've never heard of such operation, usually the apartments I've rented (elsewhere in Europe) I would just deposit the money in a given account. Why is this being made? Could this be a scam somehow?
I should mention I'm young, not Swiss, and moving from abroad into Switzerland, which could make me a potential target for a scam.