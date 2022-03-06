How does TD Easy Trade (https://www.td.com/ca/en/investing/direct-investing/services/easytrade/) make money with commission-free trading? Is it solely through USD currency exchange fees like Wealthsimple? Is TD using the platform as a loss leader for their Direct Investing platform? Do they expect customers will make more than 50 free trades per year and thus will need to pay commissions after that?

Unlike a platform such as Wealthsimple which has a multitude of articles on the internet detailing how they make money without commissions, I couldn't find any information about how TD Easy Trade makes money through commission-free trading (likely because it is a new platform).

This question is similar to this previous question, but asking about TD Easy Trade instead of Robinhood.