I am a young investor, I am 25 years old, I have very few income each month because I am a PhD student and I am not certain at all I will have a position after I graduate.

Since first lock down, in 2019, I decided to try invest in stocks and after reading opinions online and talking to my friends who were interested in finance, I decided to put several hundreds every months when receiving my salary, putting them to ETF, World ETF, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, CAC 40 and STOXX 50 because I am French, knowing my knowledge about finance are nearly none.

What I read and heard a lot is, always put those hundred, regularly, with rigour, no matter what happens so you will both buy high and buy low.

However, people giving that advice were in a world were stocks were always growing since decades, always recovering deeps and crisis. But what if the world and humans would not recover the deep this time? I am not saying it is the end of the world with climate change and Russia-Ukraine war but... It can not be discarded or ignored, like every scenario in finance right?

Maybe this is the hardest time to stick on my strategy, keeping putting my hundreds every month even if my portfolio is red for weeks already...