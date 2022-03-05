I am a New Jersey resident that earns New York State income, and so I file form IT-203. I noticed this year something I hadn't before - the New York State 529 website mentions (under Direct Plan tax benefits, third section) that

If you're a New York State taxpayer and an account owner, you may be able to deduct up to $5,000 ($10,000 if you're married filing jointly) of your Direct Plan contributions when you file your state income taxes

However, in the second footnote of the same page, I see this confusing - almost sneaky - language (repeating this just to emphasize - in the same footnote ; NOTE: double quotes are added by me to direct your attention to the possibly contradictory language):

Contributions of up to $10,000 are deductible annually from "New York State taxable income" for married couples filing jointly; single taxpayers can deduct up to $5,000 annually. State tax benefits for "non-resident New York taxpayers may vary".

When I go to the New York Subtractions section - field 29 (Other) - of form IT-203, there is a reference to form IT-225. I read thru this instructional form and noticed section S103 , describing the NYS 529 deduction. The last sentence of this section reads:

Part-year resident individuals only: Also enter in the New York State allocated amount column any such contribution(s) made while a resident of New York State.

This could be inferred to suggest then that even though I have New York State income (mentioned to be tax-deductible on the NYS 529 website - see above), since I am not a resident of New York State, I can not deduct my NYS 529 contribution from field 29 of IT-203. Why else would part-time resident individuals receive special directions regarding contributions made while a resident of New York State?

Can someone please clarify for me that, as a NJ resident earning NY state income, am I allowed to deduct a NYS 529 contribution from my NY state income taxes via form IT-203?

