VUSA (IE00B3XXRP09) and VUAA (IE00BFMXXD54) should both be equally "good". VUAA is for you if you want to automatically reinvest its dividends. I get that...

Nevertheless, if I look at their charts, VUAA (IE00BFMXXD54), since its inception on April 1st, 2020, has always performed equal/worse than VUSA (IE00B3XXRP09).

My question is where are the dividends going that should be reinvested by the accumulating VUAA (IE00BFMXXD54). According to my logic, if VUAA (IE00BFMXXD54) reinvests its dividends it should outperform its distributing counterpart VUSA (IE00B3XXRP09).

Since VUAA doesn't outperform VUSA, it looks like VUAA is definitely worse?