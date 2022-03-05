Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 15 mins ago. Improve this question

i need your help on my accounting course study case.

I need to provide outline or draft month end closing procedure based on only the following information:

Company ABC is a monthly subscription service provider for movies and tv show (like netflix/disney+) The service consists of two plans, the premium and basic plan, each let's say $20 and $10 monthly (the numbers are irrelevant here, just for illustration) Customer is not charged at the beginning of subscription date, but rather at the end of the month from their credit card The company has 50 subscriptions all starting at 1st January, per 31st January Of 50 subscriptions, 25 are premium and 25 basic plan The company direct costs consists of two costs, cloud services cost and customer service cost The company operational expenditure: legal fee, software sub fee, salary & benefit, office rental cost, advertising expense, G&A expense The company has two bank accounts, Maybank 12345 for revenue collection, and Maybank 98765 for all expense payment Month end closing procedure is to be done in 5 days. Provide the draft of month end closing procedure from day 1 to day 5.

That's all the information. I am not exactly familiar with the business model of say netflix especially on how it would proceed its month end closing procedure. I have only assumed my conclusions and questions in the following:

The revenue is something that is recorded in 1st Jan and its receivable collected at 31st Jan, so month end needs to account all recv collected according to their subs plan. But is this correct or in actual, subs services doesn't do it like that? What would be the correct revenue record and what month end procedure is needed? I am not sure about the direct costs, is it something like cogs for subs services that is accounted like pay per cloud uses to the movie right holder? And what about cust servics cost? What kind of month end closing is needed for these costs? Also not sure about the opex cost. Is it something like recording the expenses accrually to payables for salary, or prepaid software sub fee/prepaid office rent that is amortized monthly? Or month end procedure involves more on how to crosscheck the numbers to the source? As for the bank account info, I assumed that month end closing involved reconciling account between bank statement, say the revenue bank account with the one posted in accounting system. Is it only like this or there are more? About the 5 days period of month end closing procedure, is it to be proceeded at the first date after previous month expired or can be started even if the previous month hasn't ended yet. What would be the priority and sequences for the procedure?

I really appreciate any help in formulating the month end closing procedure draft based on the above info, and if anyone likes to correct my understanding that I have pointed above, please feel free to do so and add more if you like. I am a bit struggling and need more insight from the expert.

Thank you guys.