Suppose I have a best offer on Level 2: 200 shares at $2. If I place a bid for 100 shares at $2, I would expect level 2 to show the best offer to be 100 shares at $2 after my order is filled. But I don't see that happening. What could be the reason?
Sometimes I notice that if I place an order for 100 shares at $2 with best offer for 200 shares at $2, it gets filled at a price lower than $2 - like $1.75. This happens even though the best offer has not changed.
I assume that shorting has something to do with this, but I would like to understand the mechanics.