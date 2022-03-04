0

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account to donate directly to Ukrainian armed forces. The official information is here. Their own bank account number is UA843000010000000047330992708, but that's obviously not an IBAN number. The details for donating in EUR currency are:

For EUR remittances:
BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine
BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUAUAUXXXX
IBAN DE05504000005040040066
PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 47330992708
BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt
BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF
BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

And this is where I'm getting confused. Why is some German bank involved here? And the IBAN number is also German. Would the money sent to DE05504000005040040066 go to the NBU or not? Or would it, like, go to NBU, but only after 3 months clearance and 27 different taxes or whatever?

I'm certain this is the right information, I just don't understand how this works and how to transfer the money promptly and properly.

Is it possible it works this way? Maybe. Getting funds directly to the people who need it won't be straight forward.

But even if it does work as you describe, do you trust the organization telling you this? Do you believe they will send the money? Do you trust that they themselves are not being scammed?

Whenever there are major crisis people want to help. But how do you know that your money is going someplace useful? Sometimes people want to help, so they pick the first thing that they sort of recognize, but don't do the due diligence.

  • Yes, I did do the due diligence. This is the real deal. I tracked this number down to the official source (National Bank of Ukraine, which I also linked), as well as checked that other trustworthy sources (like webpages of my own government) cite and link to it as well. This exact information has also been spread far and wide in various reputable news outlets. It's not a scam. I know full well that right now you have to be careful about scammers, so that was the first thing I thoroughly checked.
    – Vilx-
    51 mins ago

