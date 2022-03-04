The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account to donate directly to Ukrainian armed forces. The official information is here. Their own bank account number is UA843000010000000047330992708 , but that's obviously not an IBAN number. The details for donating in EUR currency are:

For EUR remittances:

BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUAUAUXXXX

IBAN DE05504000005040040066

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 47330992708

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

And this is where I'm getting confused. Why is some German bank involved here? And the IBAN number is also German. Would the money sent to DE05504000005040040066 go to the NBU or not? Or would it, like, go to NBU, but only after 3 months clearance and 27 different taxes or whatever?

I'm certain this is the right information, I just don't understand how this works and how to transfer the money promptly and properly.