We've rented our old place. So we've got obligations now under some Act or other to keep proper records.

A new thing for us.

Getting by with a spreadsheet and using Word for receipts right now.

Thought of using Gnucash and just downloaded, installed and took a look. Seems to me if we used it for the job it'd have to go under 'other income' and from there I'm not sure how it would work out.

Is this a good thing to do or entirely wrong or what?

Any advice?