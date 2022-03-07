I can understand the utility for institutions to get diversity/convenience from FoF (fund of funds) wrappers when they want exposure to hedge funds; can meet minimum investment thresholds easier that way too. However, I'm not quite sure how FoFs with hedge fund investment targets interface with smaller investors.

Perhaps the SEC doesn't allow retail to have anything to do with hedge funds, FoF or not. But if that's the case, then what's the point of FoF hedge fund wrappers? Surely the big institutions already meet the capital thresholds? By the same logic, seems to defeat (one of) the key motivators for FoF wrappers (lower investment threshold).