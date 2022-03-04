If a bank is giving the run around to the point of absurdity what can a customer do to pressure the bank to pull through on the customer's personal financial demands?

Let's say a person is already a long-time and stable customer of a large Western bank and engaged with them on a mortgage of which is not very large. The customer wishes to remove themselves as co-borrower on a mortgage and thereby leave the primary mortgage holder to handle the mortgage. The primary mortgage holder is perfectly capable of handling the financial burden of the mortgage (please assume this true for the integrity of the question). In addition the bank itself has stated the primary mortgage holder does have a good financial situation, and everything is likely to workout. However, in the process the bank has needed the clients to return 4 times in person, they have sent approximately 8 emails all unclear about exactly what they need (hence the repeated in person visits). They have asked for two letters signed by lawyers as part of their process for mortgage name removal and the process is still not done.

In summary, the bank is giving such a ridiculous run around that it is difficult to distinguish between possible pernicious motivations related to delay tactics and outright incompetence. A strong letter of disapproval has already been sent to the senior financial advisor and their supervisor.

At this point some kind of external pressure seems necessary. What are good first steps to take in this direction? And also what might be the likely reason for such atrocious and confusing service from a bank.