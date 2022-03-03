My elderly mother and I just purchased a new home together with a 30-year mortgage. She's in her late 70s, and I have no plans to stay in the home after she passes away. Should we bother with paying extra toward the principal each month, given that we'll only be in the home for about five to 10 years? Or should we put that extra money into savings as a cushion for emergencies? (Neither of us currently has much money set aside for an emergency.)