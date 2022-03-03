0

My elderly mother and I just purchased a new home together with a 30-year mortgage. She's in her late 70s, and I have no plans to stay in the home after she passes away. Should we bother with paying extra toward the principal each month, given that we'll only be in the home for about five to 10 years? Or should we put that extra money into savings as a cushion for emergencies? (Neither of us currently has much money set aside for an emergency.)

Improve this question
New contributor
Missy Hall is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • You kindof answered your own question, but it is essentially an opinion poll so voting to close
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

Missy Hall is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.