I am ready to buy a house. I have sufficient savings to cover the purchase price, i.e. pay cash. However, in order to ensure I have liquidity to cover renovations, I would like to take out a modest mortgage (£50k).

I am contemplating buying with cash, in order to simplify the purchase process (and perhaps entice the seller to accept a lower price), and then take out a mortgage once I am the legal owner.

Are there any drawbacks to this plan?