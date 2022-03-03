0

I'm trying to compute the money weighted rate of return for my crypto investments using the modified dietz method, as I believe this is the golden standard to measure investment.

The formula is quite simple (at least if you know a little of math I guess):

mwrr

where:

  • A is the starting market value
  • B is the ending market value
  • F is the net external inflow for the period (so contributions to a portfolio are treated as positive flows while withdrawals are negative flows)

Now let's compute the rate of return with the following example:

  • I open my account
  • I transfer in 100$ and buy 1 BTC
  • I sell it at 110$ and transfer the money out
  • One year later (or a long time after) I close the account. (One year later so we can give all transaction a weight of 1 has they were present for the whole period).

Or in a more readable fashion:

Time Action Market value Net external inflows (F)
t0 Open the account, nothing in there 0 0
t1 Buy 1 BTC @ 100, ie contribute to portfolio +100 100 +100
t2 Sell 1 BTC @ 110, ie withdraw from portfolio -110 0 +100-110=-10

If I want to compute the rate of return with the modified dietz method once the account is closed, I would use the following values:

  • A = startig market value = 0
  • B = ending market value = 0
  • F = (+100 - 110) = -10

Which gives us 10/-10 = -1, while the expected result should be 0.1 (gain of 10%).

I don't understand what am I missing here?

