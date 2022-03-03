I'm trying to compute the money weighted rate of return for my crypto investments using the modified dietz method, as I believe this is the golden standard to measure investment.
The formula is quite simple (at least if you know a little of math I guess):
where:
- A is the starting market value
- B is the ending market value
- is the net external inflow for the period (so contributions to a portfolio are treated as positive flows while withdrawals are negative flows)
Now let's compute the rate of return with the following example:
- I open my account
- I transfer in 100$ and buy 1 BTC
- I sell it at 110$ and transfer the money out
- One year later (or a long time after) I close the account. (One year later so we can give all transaction a weight of 1 has they were present for the whole period).
Or in a more readable fashion:
|Time
|Action
|Market value
|Net external inflows (F)
|t0
|Open the account, nothing in there
|0
|0
|t1
|Buy 1 BTC @ 100, ie contribute to portfolio +100
|100
|+100
|t2
|Sell 1 BTC @ 110, ie withdraw from portfolio -110
|0
|+100-110=-10
If I want to compute the rate of return with the modified dietz method once the account is closed, I would use the following values:
- A = startig market value = 0
- B = ending market value = 0
- F = (+100 - 110) = -10
Which gives us 10/-10 = -1, while the expected result should be 0.1 (gain of 10%).
I don't understand what am I missing here?