I'm trying to compute the money weighted rate of return for my crypto investments using the modified dietz method, as I believe this is the golden standard to measure investment.

The formula is quite simple (at least if you know a little of math I guess):

where:

A is the starting market value

B is the ending market value

is the net external inflow for the period (so contributions to a portfolio are treated as positive flows while withdrawals are negative flows)

Now let's compute the rate of return with the following example:

I open my account

I transfer in 100$ and buy 1 BTC

I sell it at 110$ and transfer the money out

One year later (or a long time after) I close the account. (One year later so we can give all transaction a weight of 1 has they were present for the whole period).

Or in a more readable fashion:

Time Action Market value Net external inflows (F) t0 Open the account, nothing in there 0 0 t1 Buy 1 BTC @ 100, ie contribute to portfolio +100 100 +100 t2 Sell 1 BTC @ 110, ie withdraw from portfolio -110 0 +100-110=-10

If I want to compute the rate of return with the modified dietz method once the account is closed, I would use the following values:

A = startig market value = 0

B = ending market value = 0

F = (+100 - 110) = -10

Which gives us 10/-10 = -1, while the expected result should be 0.1 (gain of 10%).

I don't understand what am I missing here?