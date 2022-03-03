The bank opens an account with the central bank in their country. They don't open an account with the central bank in another country.

Now if the bank is in the United States...

If it is a bank, it is a business, thus it has investors.

In the US there are also credit unions, which are non-profits, the investors/owners are the people who make deposits.

The money deposited by customers of the financial institution is the source of the reserve, and the source of the loans that must be made in order to start generating income to pay the depositors.