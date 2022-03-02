-1

In the long term, why does the price of a stock go up/down when that company's value goes up/down?

I understand supply/demand is the direct cause. But why is there increased supply or demand?

100 shares of AMZN is a slip of paper, just like 100 shares of any other company. What keeps the price of the stock correlated to what people believe is the value of the company that stock represents?

I see the difference between stocks as:

  • dividends
  • voting rights

This previously asked question also suggests the share in the revenue from the company's potential sale/liquidation. Would this mean that two stocks without voting rights and similar dividends are valued only on expected revenue from a potential sale/liquidation?

  • A dividend has no theoretical bearing on the value of a company - it is just money moving from your right pocket to your left pocket [barring admin costs, tax consequences, and impact to market sentiment]. This is covered many times in the linked question and what I am proposing now as a duplicate.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    Does this answer your question? Why do people buy stocks that pay no dividend?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • There are several questions varying on this theme -and I don't know how to answer this one any differently. The value of the stock is based on the (Expected) future cashflows of the company, whether that's through dividends, liquidation, merger, buyout, buyback, etc. Supply/Demand reflects the market's view of that value, it's not completely disconnected from it.
    – D Stanley
    32 mins ago
  • For example, if more people think that AMZN (the company) is worth more than it's stock reflects (undervalued), they will buy (increase demand) until there are enough people that now think it's overvalued (supply) to reach equilibrium.
    – D Stanley
    29 mins ago

