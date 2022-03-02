In the long term, why does the price of a stock go up/down when that company's value goes up/down?

I understand supply/demand is the direct cause. But why is there increased supply or demand?

100 shares of AMZN is a slip of paper, just like 100 shares of any other company. What keeps the price of the stock correlated to what people believe is the value of the company that stock represents?

I see the difference between stocks as:

dividends

voting rights

This previously asked question also suggests the share in the revenue from the company's potential sale/liquidation. Would this mean that two stocks without voting rights and similar dividends are valued only on expected revenue from a potential sale/liquidation?