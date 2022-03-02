I'm hoping someone can help confirm if I've understood the whole VAT chain for my product. Were currently only selling in the UK online, but want to work with a distributor soon. We are also approaching the VAT threshold so will need to register in the coming months.

As I'm putting together the pricing for the distributor I want to make sure I fully understand how the whole VAT process works.

In a simplified nutshell our costs per product are:

£2.00 + VAT for manufacturing £2.00 + VAT for ingredients £0.10 + VAT for the label £0.30 + VAT for the packaging

So a total cost to us of £4.40 + VAT = £5.28 inc VAT (total input VAT = £0.88)

Now, we are looking to sell to the distributor at £8.00 + VAT = £ 9.60 (total output VAT £1.60)

This would leave a VAT balance of £0.72 (£1.60 - £0.88)

This would then leave a gross profit per item of £3.60 based on:

(Sale price to distributor inc. VAT - Total cost price to us inc. VAT - VAT balance) = £9.60 - £5.28 - £0.72 = £3.60

Have I understood the process correctly, or am I out?

All feedback is much appreciated.