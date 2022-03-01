0

In the past, dependent care expenses could be deducted through either a Dependent Care FSA/DCAP (an employer program) or a Dependent Care Tax Credit (aka Form 2441). On the surface, they seem like two ways to accomplish the same thing, except that the FSA/DCAP is a lot more work to execute. However, in 2021, I found that the Dependent Care Tax Credit has an income phaseout. On Form 2441 line 8, it says:

If line 7 is over 438,000, don't complete line 8. Enter zero on line 9a.

Is the Dependent Care FSA/DCAP a better option in this situation?

