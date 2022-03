I am domiciled in Washington for the entire year. My employer is IL based, and does not have an office in Washington.

My employer is currently withholding IL state income taxes from my paychecks. Is that correct?

Similar to Remote work. Live in one state, company in another state. tax witholding, I cannot say who gets to tax my income. Note that this is different than IL's nonresident income tax because I am not "physically" in IL and therefore will not perform any work there.