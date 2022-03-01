0

I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption. enter image description here

After me looking at the bill with a clear mind, I realised that the bills are estimated. So, the issue is updated. I am still waiting for the landlord to tell me where the water meters are but I believe he will say that:

a) There are not any
b) There is one for the entire building which I assume is wrong as we all have different bills for each flat?
c) I do not have access because the meters are in the shop under construction underneath

What are my rights?

  • 1
    While your claims show that between bills your consumption nearly tripled, it is still impossible to answer. Also probably the wrong site. This is more of a home repair type question.
    – Pete B.
    6 hours ago
  • @PeteB. I rent here and repairs should not be my watch. It is related to finance as I am getting charged more. Any advice will help from that perspective.
    – Datacrawler
    6 hours ago
  • 6
    @Datacrawler despite money being involved its still not really a finance question. There's pretty much two options, a leak or an error. Either way the path forward is specific to your situation and is between you, your landlord, and the water company. Ask the water company for a detailed monthly/weekly or even daily consumption chart to see if there's unusual activity.
    – windwally
    6 hours ago
  • Not quite a duplicate question, but this answer might address your situation: money.stackexchange.com/a/144193/36669
    – yoozer8
    5 hours ago
  • I have updated the question as it is about a water meter access
    – Datacrawler
    1 hour ago

