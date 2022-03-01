I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption.

After me looking at the bill with a clear mind, I realised that the bills are estimated. So, the issue is updated. I am still waiting for the landlord to tell me where the water meters are but I believe he will say that:

a) There are not any

b) There is one for the entire building which I assume is wrong as we all have different bills for each flat?

c) I do not have access because the meters are in the shop under construction underneath

What are my rights?