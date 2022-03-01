0

I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption. enter image description here

After me looking at the bill with a clear mind, I realised that the bills are estimated. So, the issue is updated. I am still waiting for the landlord to tell me where the water meters are but I believe he will say that:

a) There are not any b) There is one for the entire building which I assume is wrong as we all have different bills for each flat? c) I do not have access because the meters are in the shop under construction underneath

What are my rights?

  • 1
    While your claims show that between bills your consumption nearly tripled, it is still impossible to answer. Also probably the wrong site. This is more of a home repair type question.
    – Pete B.
    5 hours ago
  • @PeteB. I rent here and repairs should not be my watch. It is related to finance as I am getting charged more. Any advice will help from that perspective.
    – Datacrawler
    5 hours ago
  • 5
    @Datacrawler despite money being involved its still not really a finance question. There's pretty much two options, a leak or an error. Either way the path forward is specific to your situation and is between you, your landlord, and the water company. Ask the water company for a detailed monthly/weekly or even daily consumption chart to see if there's unusual activity.
    – windwally
    4 hours ago
  • Not quite a duplicate question, but this answer might address your situation: money.stackexchange.com/a/144193/36669
    – yoozer8
    4 hours ago
  • Does this answer your question? Am I legally bound to pay an unexplained bill?
    – yoozer8
    4 hours ago
0

From a finance perspective as opposed to a maintenance one, the only real answer is "ask the company": they will have situations like this come up quite often and will have an idea of what to do to identify if it is a) a leak, b) a mix-up, or c) actually increased usage. (I am assuming it's not c) in this case)

If it's a), it's your landlord's problem to sort out, and if it's b), it's the water company's problem, but until you can work out which, you'll keep paying the higher bills. So best to do it as soon as possible.

Mix-ups feel less likely with water than with energy - people frequently switch energy suppliers, but water suppliers always stay the same, so there are less opportunities for this to happen. It is possible, but I'd personally assume it might be a leak to start with. If you can get access to the water meter, their recommended approach for identifying if you have a leak is here. Note that if the leak is fixed promptly you may be able to claim some of the bills back.

  • I wouldn't give too much credit to utility admin departments. I recently had a $400 erroneous charge because some one in billing decided that my irrigation and house lines should be switched (which wasn't true), which created sewer fees on all that water. Nothing like that should be happening here, but they have mess ups all the time for seemingly no reason
    – windwally
    2 hours ago
  • I have updated the question. It has to do with a water meter existence and access.
    – Datacrawler
    14 mins ago

