I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption. enter image description here

Please see my notes and questions below:

a) The charges from Thames water have not changed b) I know for sure there is no leak in the house and that the taps are closed when I finish any shower etc c) There is an underfloor heating system I was using which I stopped due to the excessive electricity bills. Is there a chance that it renewed the water somehow? d) I have requested to see the actual meter from the landlord e) Is there a chance that I am getting charged for any leak which is not visible or the consumption of other flats?

  • While your claims show that between bills your consumption nearly tripled, it is still impossible to answer. Also probably the wrong site. This is more of a home repair type question.
    – Pete B.
    36 mins ago
  • @PeteB. I rent here and repairs should not be my watch. It is related to finance as I am getting charged more. Any advice will help from that perspective.
    – Datacrawler
    34 mins ago
  • @Datacrawler despite money being involved its still not really a finance question. There's pretty much two options, a leak or an error. Either way the path forward is specific to your situation and is between you, your landlord, and the water company. Ask the water company for a detailed monthly/weekly or even daily consumption chart to see if there's unusual activity.
    – windwally
    21 mins ago

