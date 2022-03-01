I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption.

Please see my notes and questions below:

a) The charges from Thames water have not changed b) I know for sure there is no leak in the house and that the taps are closed when I finish any shower etc c) There is an underfloor heating system I was using which I stopped due to the excessive electricity bills. Is there a chance that it renewed the water somehow? d) I have requested to see the actual meter from the landlord e) Is there a chance that I am getting charged for any leak which is not visible or the consumption of other flats?