0

I got the bill today and it seems that I am spending double the amount of cubical meters which is 100% wrong as I reduced the consumption. enter image description here

Please see my notes and questions below:

a) The charges from Thames water have not changed b) I know for sure there is no leak in the house and that the taps are closed when I finish any shower etc c) There is an underfloor heating system I was using which I stopped due to the excessive electricity bills. Is there a chance that it renewed the water somehow? d) I have requested to see the actual meter from the landlord e) Is there a chance that I am getting charged for any leak which is not visible or the consumption of other flats?

Improve this question
5
  • 1
    While your claims show that between bills your consumption nearly tripled, it is still impossible to answer. Also probably the wrong site. This is more of a home repair type question.
    – Pete B.
    2 hours ago
  • @PeteB. I rent here and repairs should not be my watch. It is related to finance as I am getting charged more. Any advice will help from that perspective.
    – Datacrawler
    2 hours ago
  • 4
    @Datacrawler despite money being involved its still not really a finance question. There's pretty much two options, a leak or an error. Either way the path forward is specific to your situation and is between you, your landlord, and the water company. Ask the water company for a detailed monthly/weekly or even daily consumption chart to see if there's unusual activity.
    – windwally
    1 hour ago
  • Not quite a duplicate question, but this answer might address your situation: money.stackexchange.com/a/144193/36669
    – yoozer8
    1 hour ago
  • Does this answer your question? Am I legally bound to pay an unexplained bill?
    – yoozer8
    1 hour ago
0

From a finance perspective, the only real answer is "ask the company": they will have situations like this come up quite often and will have an idea of what to do to identify if it is a) a leak, b) a mix-up, or c) actually increased usage. (I am assuming it's not c) in this case)

If it's a), it's your landlord's problem to sort out, and if it's b), it's the water company's problem, but until you can work out which, you'll keep paying the higher bills. So best to do it as soon as possible.

Mix-ups feel less likely with water than with energy - people frequently switch energy suppliers, but water suppliers always stay the same, so there are less opportunities for this to happen. It is possible, but I'd personally assume it might be a leak to start with. If you can get access to the water meter, their recommended approach for identifying if you have a leak is here. Note that if the leak is fixed promptly you may be able to claim some of the bills back.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.