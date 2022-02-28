I came across the following pretty surprising exchange rates at a Russian bank between Swedish crowns and Russian rubles (https://www.tinkoff.ru/about/exchange/, in Russian):

1118.491 rubles when buying 1 crown

0.0008940617 rubles when selling 1 crown

Of course, at the moment the markets are very disturbed due to the war in Ukraine, but still, how come the buy and sell rates are so drastically different? Aren’t they supposed to be at least in the same order of magnitude? As a comparison, the corresponding numbers for the euro are still somewhat more reasonable at 111.5 and 100.7, and for Swedish crowns they are usually both somewhere around 10.

I’m really confused. If Swedish crowns are hard to get by, which might very well be the case due to the financial sanctions, shouldn’t both exchange rates be pretty high? Why is one super high and the other one super low. Or is it just that the bank really doesn’t want to have anything to do with Swedish crowns at the moment?

Here are two screenshots, as it will probably change soon.