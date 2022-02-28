I'm a US citizen that invested in a foreign partnership and received both K-1 and 1099s for the same income. I am supposed to only report the parts shown on K-1, per the instruction from IRS (see page 10 of Form 1040 Schedule E):

https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040se.pdf

If you are a U.S. person, you may have received Forms 1099-B, 1099-DIV, and 1099-INT reporting your share of certain partnership income, because payors of income to the foreign partnership in most cases are required to allocate and report payments of that income directly to each of the partners of the foreign partnership. If you received both Schedule K-1 and Form 1099 for the same type and source of partnership income, report only the income shown on Schedule K-1 in accordance with its instructions.

However IRS has mistakenly thought I didn't report the income on the form-1099s during the audit.

How do I prove to them that the 1099s are from the partnership covered by K1? Any items that allow me to map those forms to each other?