I recently found out about this service, calld "Don't KYC" that has its own cryptocurrency promises to provide customers with cryptocurrency Visa/Mastercard debit cards (i.e. charge your card with a cryptocurrency, then spend the fiat equivalent to that via the Visa/Mastercard network).

Not really a groundbreaking idea, except that this offering claims to not do KYC procedures. From a privacy perspective, this would be a very sought after option, if one considers the high likelihood of data breaches, especially if one uses such a card only for small purchases or at shady vendors.

My question is: With all the regulations (and I'm sure there are a lot) surrounding access of companies to the Visa/Mastercard network, how is it possible for a company to avoid KYC checks? Can such an offering even be legit? Either they are

  • using some really clever workaround (if yes, which one)
  • using a loophole in the law (if yes, which one; so that I can assess the risk of it being closed soon)
  • a scam.
