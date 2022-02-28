0

this is a very generalist question and I understand will have lot of variables at play. However, I'll try my best to make it as specific as I can. I'm after an acceptable everyday living expenses figure in Melbourne, AU in 2022.

Scenario: Couple in mid-40s > no dependents

  • Following expenses already put aside and budgeted for > monthly rent, electricity, gas, water, internet, streaming services, car repayments, insurances(car, medical, home), fuel, personal loan/credit card repayments
  • This leaves with everyday groceries, weekend entertainment, clothing, home running expenses etc. Is budgeting $100 a day for these- i.e. $2800 for a 28 day month a reasonable estimate?

I'm sure everyone will have different views but a realistic estimate is what I'm after.

Thank you.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.