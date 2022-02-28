this is a very generalist question and I understand will have lot of variables at play. However, I'll try my best to make it as specific as I can. I'm after an acceptable everyday living expenses figure in Melbourne, AU in 2022.

Scenario: Couple in mid-40s > no dependents

Following expenses already put aside and budgeted for > monthly rent, electricity, gas, water, internet, streaming services, car repayments, insurances(car, medical, home), fuel, personal loan/credit card repayments

This leaves with everyday groceries, weekend entertainment, clothing, home running expenses etc. Is budgeting $100 a day for these- i.e. $2800 for a 28 day month a reasonable estimate?

I'm sure everyone will have different views but a realistic estimate is what I'm after.

Thank you.