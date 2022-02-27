0

A friend of my son's won a lot of money from betting on Fan Duel. We can't figure out why the friend asked my son to receive payments related to the guy's winnings. After receiving the transfer of $5,000, my son was supposed to make a payment to the guy for $4,800 via Venmo or Zelle. I have thought of several possible reasons: A: Maybe the guy was visiting NY but lives in a state where Fan Duel sports betting is not legal. B: Maybe the guy was trying to get out of paying the 24% gambling tax on the winnings. C: The other guy may be underage. Can you think of anything else? Any suggestions for how to clean this up for my son?

Notes: my son is 18 and the funds seem to have arrived before my son sent any funds out. (At least this time.) Also, my son has agreed not to use his bank account for this type of nonsense and I explained the typical scam (I'll send you a deposit, you send me the money, and then I cancel the deposit.)

1
  • It's essentially the same old scam with a different variation of a backstory. What are the chances that your son has actually met that person? I suspect nil.
    – littleadv
    35 mins ago
2

At some point the payment will either be reversed or discovered to be fraudulent i.e. the money never existed in the first place. Your son will be out the $5,000 and won't be able to recover the $4,800 which will have been transferred by some irreversible means.

If someone really wanted to transfer $4,800 to someone else they would have just done that themselves and not involved a third party to do so.

Report the money to whatever bank or institution the $5,000 is sitting in.

2

Most likely, it's a complete scam.

The chances are that the money doesn't even belong to the person making the payment. Maybe they have taken over somebody's bank account.

Your son receives the money, and pays out $4800 by a means that cannot be reversed.

Eventually the real owner of the money starts chasing where their money has gone. There is a high chance that the transaction will be reversed.

Your son ends up down $4800, with the bank chasing him to pay it back as he will now be overdrawn.

