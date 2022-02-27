This question already has answers here: I received $1000 and was asked to send it back. How was this scam meant to work? (12 answers) Closed 17 hours ago . The community is reviewing whether to reopen this question as of 14 hours ago.

A friend of my son's won a lot of money from betting on Fan Duel. We can't figure out why the friend asked my son to receive payments related to the guy's winnings. After receiving the transfer of $5,000, my son was supposed to make a payment to the guy for $4,800 via Venmo or Zelle. I have thought of several possible reasons: A: Maybe the guy was visiting NY but lives in a state where Fan Duel sports betting is not legal. B: Maybe the guy was trying to get out of paying the 24% gambling tax on the winnings. C: The other guy may be underage. Can you think of anything else? Any suggestions for how to clean this up for my son?

Notes: my son is 18 and the funds seem to have arrived before my son sent any funds out. (At least this time.) Also, my son has agreed not to use his bank account for this type of nonsense and I explained the typical scam (I'll send you a deposit, you send me the money, and then I cancel the deposit.)

Let's consider that this might be the variation on the classic scam scheme (deposit appears to come into son's account, son sends a Zelle etc. payment, then the deposit is somehow revoked). How does the scammer revoke the deposit and how long does it take?

This question is specifically about Fan Duel. It MIGHT be the classic scam in which the deposit is revoked but it might be something else, e.g. avoiding the 24% gambling tax.