A friend of my son's won a lot of money from betting on Fan Duel. We can't figure out why the friend asked my son to receive payments related to the guy's winnings. After receiving the transfer of $5,000, my son was supposed to make a payment to the guy for $4,800 via Venmo or Zelle. I have thought of several possible reasons: A: Maybe the guy was visiting NY but lives in a state where Fan Duel sports betting is not legal. B: Maybe the guy was trying to get out of paying the 24% gambling tax on the winnings. C: The other guy may be underage. Can you think of anything else? Any suggestions for how to clean this up for my son?

Notes: my son is 18 and the funds seem to have arrived before my son sent any funds out. (At least this time.) Also, my son has agreed not to use his bank account for this type of nonsense and I explained the typical scam (I'll send you a deposit, you send me the money, and then I cancel the deposit.)

Let's consider that this might be the variation on the classic scam scheme (deposit appears to come into son's account, son sends a Zelle etc. payment, then the deposit is somehow revoked). How does the scammer revoke the deposit and how long does it take?

This question is specifically about Fan Duel. It MIGHT be the classic scam in which the deposit is revoked but it might be something else, e.g. avoiding the 24% gambling tax.

  • It's essentially the same old scam with a different variation of a backstory. What are the chances that your son has actually met that person? I suspect nil.
    – littleadv
    17 hours ago
  • Deleting the expletives ("blame everything on your parents"), I finally found out more information. I told him what you guys said and he finally told me how he knows this person. "I met him at community college [he's at a four-year SUNY school (NY) now]. We would play basketball and hangout in the cafeteria together." I still need to find out if this guy managed to transfer out of community college. Note, there were a lot of people at his community college who were not really smart enough to plan out a scam carefully. I just can't figure out why the guy was asking to do this.
    – aparente001
    14 hours ago
  • I contacted Fan Duel and they're not explaining HOW or WHY someone would send the winnings to a friend. My online banking doesn't show where the money came from. (I'm joint on his account because my son has done some nutty things with money matters in the past.) Fan Duel says they won't answer any questions unless I have an account with them. I would test it with a small bet to see if I could monkey with the cell phone number or email address to send the winnings to, only that I know nothing about sports and would be incapable of winning any bet. (Note, my son is not much smarter than them.)
    – aparente001
    14 hours ago
  • Nothing legitimate would be done this way. It could be that that "friend" is trying to scam your son because he read of this scam somewhere and is trying to replicate, being dumb enough, on someone he actually knows. It may make it somewhat easier to point in his direction if money is sourced in something illegal, but unlikely to help recover the lost money.
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
At some point the payment will either be reversed or discovered to be fraudulent i.e. the money never existed in the first place. Your son will be out the $5,000 and won't be able to recover the $4,800 which will have been transferred by some irreversible means.

If someone really wanted to transfer $4,800 to someone else they would have just done that themselves and not involved a third party to do so.

Report the money to whatever bank or institution the $5,000 is sitting in.

Most likely, it's a complete scam.

The chances are that the money doesn't even belong to the person making the payment. Maybe they have taken over somebody's bank account.

Your son receives the money, and pays out $4800 by a means that cannot be reversed.

Eventually the real owner of the money starts chasing where their money has gone. There is a high chance that the transaction will be reversed.

Your son ends up down $4800, with the bank chasing him to pay it back as he will now be overdrawn.

