Good day all,

I run a small company and have just acquired a major corporate client who have given me a contract that is a little outside my depth. The contract states they want a stretch rebate and a monthly rebate, and while I did some research the answers are vague or more aimed at tax. Any clear definitions would be appreciated - specifically when are these paid over to the client, and is the % stated on the contract exclusive of VAT?

Also, on the accounting side the contract would give them a 30 day account with a settlement discount and advertising discount. Do I include these discounts on the invoices/statements I send, add them to the account retroactively after payment, or do I just give them credit for the values discounted?

Any help would be appreciated.

