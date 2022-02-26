0

Is there an app or service that keeps track of all US stock exchanges and notifies of stocks that have hit a 50% gain in price? Ideally this should be during regular trading hours as well as pre-market and after-hours

Am using a trading strategy based on trading stocks that have hit at-least a 50% price gain but since am not always on my phone I tend to miss out on a lot of stocks.

The webull app shows information about stock gainers but there is no way to set notifications on that metric. One can only set notification on a specific stock.

