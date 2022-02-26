Dual citizenship: American and Argentinian. I'm covered in Argentina, but does not have health insurance in the US. I would like a catastrophic plan, but they aren't offered to 46 years old. Do I have to go with super expensive ACA (i.e. Obamacare Market Place)?

Florida is quoting me $383 / month with a $8700 deductible and out-of-pocket. That's $4596 / year to only use the medical system in case of an emergency. Not to say that I'll only be in the country for 6 months every year, on average. It sounds like a rip-off / bad insurance, like a $1000 / month insurance in case a meteor hit the Earth. Do I have any other options? Non-ACA (heard they simply deny emergency claims and leave you with a bill)? Cancel and re-apply every other month? Pause it? I'm a good citizen and my finances are in the US. Don't want to risk them in case I need an appendectomy ($10,000-$35,000) or knock-on-wood I'm in a car accident.

I'm 46, separated, non pre-conditions, no health problems, no tobacco, etc.