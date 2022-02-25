0

My wife and I took money out of our retirement accounts to pay for emergency repairs to our home in May of 2021. Unfortunately, we were not ordered to relocate or demolish, so it doesn't meet criteria of IRC 165. However, we also had a child in Aug of 2021, i.e. 4 months after the initial withdrawal. I understand in 2021 families were allowed to withdraw up to $5,000 per child per parent without penalty.

Is it possible to post-hoc request a separate 1099R or explain this situation in my tax return to avoid the additional 10% penalty on that portion of money we withdrew?

Improve this question
New contributor
AdamO is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I'd argue that is is reasonable to know 4 months before birth that you're going to have a child... Whether it's going to stand at audit is between you, your attorney/CPA and the Revenue Agent.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

AdamO is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.