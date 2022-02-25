My wife and I took money out of our retirement accounts to pay for emergency repairs to our home in May of 2021. Unfortunately, we were not ordered to relocate or demolish, so it doesn't meet criteria of IRC 165. However, we also had a child in Aug of 2021, i.e. 4 months after the initial withdrawal. I understand in 2021 families were allowed to withdraw up to $5,000 per child per parent without penalty.

Is it possible to post-hoc request a separate 1099R or explain this situation in my tax return to avoid the additional 10% penalty on that portion of money we withdrew?