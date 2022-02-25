If I get a credit card that features an "intro purchase APR" of 0% for the first 12 months, make several purchases with it in the first couple of months that max out my line of credit with it, and only make minimum payments, before finally paying in full before the end of the 12th month, then is my understanding correct that I should be paying no fee and no interest at all - so the credit card issuer essentially gave me a free one year loan?
No, you still usually need to make your minimum payments. Making no payment at all will probably default your account and your interest rate will shoot up to ~24%.– Ron Beyer51 mins ago
Edited the question to reflect @RonBeyer's comment.– user486744447 mins ago
The minimum payment is calculated by the credit card and is typically in your terms and agreements. nerdwallet.com/article/credit-cards/…– Ron Beyer47 mins ago
1Based on your edit, yes, this is the case. The CC is banking on you not being able to do that though, and you will get a very high interest rate at the end. Standard advice follows here, don't charge more than you can pay off in full when the bill comes.– Ron Beyer46 mins ago
Thanks a lot @RonBeyer :)– user486744441 mins ago