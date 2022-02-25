If I get a credit card that features an "intro purchase APR" of 0% for the first 12 months, make several purchases with it in the first couple of months that max out my line of credit with it, and only make minimum payments, before finally paying in full before the end of the 12th month, then is my understanding correct that I should be paying no fee and no interest at all - so the credit card issuer essentially gave me a free one year loan?