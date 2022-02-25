0

If I get a credit card that features an "intro purchase APR" of 0% for the first 12 months, make several purchases with it in the first couple of months that max out my line of credit with it, and only make minimum payments, before finally paying in full before the end of the 12th month, then is my understanding correct that I should be paying no fee and no interest at all - so the credit card issuer essentially gave me a free one year loan?

Improve this question
5
  • No, you still usually need to make your minimum payments. Making no payment at all will probably default your account and your interest rate will shoot up to ~24%.
    – Ron Beyer
    51 mins ago
  • Edited the question to reflect @RonBeyer's comment.
    – user4867444
    47 mins ago
  • The minimum payment is calculated by the credit card and is typically in your terms and agreements. nerdwallet.com/article/credit-cards/…
    – Ron Beyer
    47 mins ago
  • 1
    Based on your edit, yes, this is the case. The CC is banking on you not being able to do that though, and you will get a very high interest rate at the end. Standard advice follows here, don't charge more than you can pay off in full when the bill comes.
    – Ron Beyer
    46 mins ago
  • Thanks a lot @RonBeyer :)
    – user4867444
    41 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.