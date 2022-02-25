0

I got a new credit card today (replacing the old one which was worn out) and I noticed something new - all the numbers have now moved to the back of the card, leaving the front empty. Apparently it's been trending for a while now, and I do agree that it looks nice. However I had always believed that there was also a security aspect to the old design - having the card number and CCV on opposite sides of the card meant that you cannot glean all the sensitive information from a single opportune photograph.

Was I wrong or have there been some new developments in the industry that make this kind of protection unnecessary? Or maybe it was decided that it's never been a significant risk?

