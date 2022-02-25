USA here. Question about insurance premium auditing. If Money.SE is not an appropriate spot for this question, please let me know which sister site is and I will happily move the question over there!

It sounds like insurance carriers are required (by each state they underwrite in) to conduct a certain number of premium audits each year based on their historical performance on audits from previous years. When an carrier selects a particular insured/policy to be audited, my understanding is that there are typically three (3) avenues for them:

send to the audit request to an internal audit staff member; or send the audit request to an external/3rd party "audit agency". These agencies exist for the sole purpose of conducting premium audits and employ premium auditors (certified by your organization I assume!) who then get assigned the audit; or in some rare cases, the Carrier farms the audit request out to a specific auditor (probably as 1099 independent contract).

And that, regardless of which one of these three avenues the Carrier takes, the endgame here is for the assigned auditor to produce an "audit report" for the Carrier to make subsequent decisions off of.

My question here is: have I understood this flow correctly, or am I way off?