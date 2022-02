I am buying a 350K condo with 10% down, 2.99 interest rate, 30 yr fixed mortgage (I hope to pay it off in 15 yrs).

I cannot put down more without depleting my savings. Should I ask my dad for a $35K loan (with 2.99% interest) in order to avoid PMI? What should be my target in terms of paying my dad back in terms of years to make out 'ahead' of PMI at same nbr of yrs.

Hope this makes sense...I'm terrible at math.