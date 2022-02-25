0

When you move a covered call as part of an in-kind transfer does it go over as a plus or a minus to the amount moved in the transfer?

Improve this question
New contributor
Gino Di Carlo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gino Di Carlo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.