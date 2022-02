Form 1099-MISC, line 8, received from normal stockbrokers, can report you as having income in the form of "payment in lieu of dividend". Internet research indicates that this is "treated as ordinary income" instead of dividends.

Where (which form and line) should this be reported when filing taxes?

Where (on the IRS website) is this documented? A search for "payment in lieu of dividend" site:irs.gov returns essentially no results.