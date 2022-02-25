0

I have an RRSP that i transferred 800 shares to my taxable investment account along with it i transferred 2 covered call agreements each containing 4 contracts. When totalling and moving everything should the value of the covered calls be added or subtracted from the total value of the underlying equity.

In my example i moved 800 shares at a new cost-basis of $5.05 which came to $4040 and the 2 agreements for 4 call contracts were priced @ 0.25 each & 0.70 each coming to $100 & $280. When this moved should the $380 come off of the $4040 or be added to the $4040. So was my transfer for $3660 or $4320.

I'm looking at my taxable account and my RRSP and it looks as though they really messed things up.

My RRSP shows 8 calls for each of those when it should be zeroed out and my taxable has 2 contracts of 4 each as long calls not covered.

Would appreciate anyone who could set me straight on this...

thank you

GC

