I HAVE ACCES TO MY BROTHERS BANK ACCOUNTS. IM NOT A SIGNOR ON HIS ACCOUNT. BUT HE SHARED HIS ACCOUNT LOG IN AND PASSWORDS WITH ME. CAN I GO A HEAD AND PAY HIS BILLS AND TRANSFER THE MONEY OUT OF HIS ACCOUNT? TO HIS DAD THE HEIR?

  • You should add a country tag to tell us what country you're in, but in most countries (all?) the answer would be "no".
