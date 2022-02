In the US stock market, when I place a limit-on-close (LOC) order or a market-on-close (MOC) order, is the order guaranteed to be executed on the stock exchange? Or are stock brokerage firms allowed to execute these orders off-exchange (e.g. through internalization or through a dealer that provides payment for order flow)? If executed off-exchange, is the execution price guaranteed to be the same as the on-exchange execution price?