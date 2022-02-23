I bought a Harley this past April, my credit wasn't up to par for the bike I was interested in so the dealer asked if I could get someone to co-sign. I talked it over with my father and he agreed to co-sign for the loan. My concern is that he is listed as the primary borrower and I'm listed as the co borrower. Even though our paperwork that we have from the dealer and financials have me listed as primary, and him co-borrower. The bike is registered to me and I'm making payments on it but all financials are tied to him. With only his name on it.

Is that legal? Can they do that without asking? is there anything I can do to fix it.

We have copies of everything we signed, and nowhere does any of it have him listed as primary. It all has me listed as the primary borrower.