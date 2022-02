These kind of arbitrage situations occur frequently, but once found out they can close quickly. For one, I am surprised Save-A-Lot allows you to get cash back on a credit card. Normally these require a debit card transaction. However, these situations do come and go.

Where you charged as a cash advance by your credit card? You may want to check that.

The one loophole that I found was on cruise ships. You used to be able to go to the casino, ask for cash and it would be charged to your on board account. You could then have your on board account to be paid with your credit card. The opportunity for such is limited as you have to be on a cruise and now all major cruise lines charge a 3% fee to get cash from the casino cage even if you pay for your on board account bill with cash.

Such situations could be leveraged even further for using double reward points or bonus offers for new card members.