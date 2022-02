Of course, this amount I earned is small compared to the time and effort I put in, but I am still amazed that I can get free money this way. Where is my $2.47 free money from? Why will they give me free money?

The card charged a fee to the merchant. The card company then used part of that fee to pay you to use the card.

Fees are one way the card company makes money. They also get money from annual fees, interest, and penalties/late fees.

Not all cards will give you x% cash back, or points, or miles on the "change" from a transactions, but some do. The best is when the store sees the $50 as a purchase and gives you points also.