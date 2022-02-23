My domestic partner and I have a young child (3-5 years old). We are both the legal parents. My domestic partner also has quite a bit of student loan debt (80K+) that is managed on a 20 year income based repayment plan.

Now, I am in the process of naming beneficiaries for my life insurance payout (250K) and other medically related payouts.

The result is I would like my domestic partner to have access to to all of the money for living essentials (mortgage, utilities, food, education for our child) without any of it being considered income on their AGI. This is because the income based repayment is based on the AGI.

Is leaving the insurance money directly to my child a viable option? If I die, will my partner have access to those funds if I simply name my child as the beneficiary?

I understand that the perfect solution to this problem is a trust, but I am not sure I am at the point in my life where I can set one up.