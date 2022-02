I'm filling out information for my student loan with the government. It asks for my total monthly gross income for a specific month. It states "This is income from all sources before tax deduction for you".

I'm checking my bank account statements. There are several deposits from Canada FPT, which to my understanding is a tax credit. Does this count as income? Also do gifts counts? What about money I lent to someone and they paid me back? How about interest from the bank itself?